Tesla

Tesla Shares Fall 5% on S&P 500 Debut

This occurs after the company made history as the most valuable that has entered the indicator.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Shares Fall 5% on S&P 500 Debut
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Tesla shares have risen more than 600% so far this year and after the announcement that they would enter the S&P 500 had soared 70%.

On its first day on the S&P 500, shares of Elon Musk's auto company Tesla fell 5% on the main Wall Street index to $ 659.99. This occurs after the company made history as the most valuable that has entered the indicator.

After half an hour into the session, shares in Musk's company plunged 5.22% after rising 6% last Friday as S&P 500 investors rushed to buy stocks.

Image: Mike Blake / Reuters via BI

The electric car firm has a market value of 625 billion dollars, according to EFE , which is why it becomes the most valuable company that has entered the highest reference index on Wall Street.

Tesla shares have risen more than 600% so far this year and after the announcement that they would enter the S&P 500 had soared 70%. It also represented a 1.69% weighting in the indicator before Monday's trading, according to Reuters .

Once Tesla reports the results for the fourth quarter of this year, in early 2021, it could be known if the company will post its first full year of earnings.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

This would be the reason why Tesla did not settle in Mexico

Tesla

Nothing stops Tesla! Except this snake that delayed the construction of its plant in Germany

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals That He's Moving to Texas