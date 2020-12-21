Health

Norovirus: Everything You Need To Know About The Virus Now Striking China

Learn about the symptoms and how you can avoid the spread of this disease that causes severe stomach upset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Norovirus: Everything You Need To Know About The Virus Now Striking China
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although Chinese authorities have reported having COVID-19 under control, another disease keeps the country on alert. It is the norovirus , an easily contagious infection that is affecting the population of the Asian country. Learn about the signs and symptoms of this virus that causes severe stomach upset and how to avoid transmission.

The norovirus or Norwalk-type virus is nothing new, the first outbreak was detected in Ohio in 1968. It is characterized by being gastroenteritis , that is, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

It causes symptoms such as severe diarrhea and vomiting , severe abdominal pain, nausea, fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle pain.

The most serious cases are in babies, older adults, and people with other health problems. In these cases, the symptoms usually last longer and are more severe.

How to avoid the spread of norovirus?

In addition to being very annoying and debilitating, norovirus is highly contagious. It is transmitted by consuming infected products, touching surfaces contaminated by the virus or being in contact with carriers, even more so in closed and crowded places, such as long-term care institutions, day care centers, schools, hotels and cruise ships.

The measures to prevent the transmission of norovirus are practically the same as those to avoid the coronavirus. Frequent hand washing is recommended, as well as cleaning and disinfecting surfaces , especially if a sick person has been in contact with those spaces. It is also important to wash food well before eating it and to cook products such as seafood very well.

Is there a treatment for norovirus?

Although it has been around for decades, there are still no specific drugs to counteract norovirus.

Rest and drinking plenty of fluids are recommended to combat dehydration caused by diarrhea and vomiting. Only pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen are prescribed to relieve pain, in addition to antidiarrheals. Alcohol and caffeinated beverages should be avoided as they can make symptoms worse.

The situation in China is worrying. An outbreak of norovirus was reported last week, affecting 50 children at a school in Zingong, Sichuan province. More cases have also been reported in the rest of the country, so they remain vigilant to contain further spread.

According to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , about one in five cases of acute gastroenteritis are caused by norovirus.

"Noroviruses cause 685 million cases of acute gastroenteritis, which makes them the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis in the world," states the CDC website . "Approximately 200 million cases are in children under the age of 5 and it is estimated that they kill about 50,000 children each year, mainly in developing countries ."

The agency explains that norovirus outbreaks are more common in winter. About half of all cases occur between December and February in the Northern Hemisphere, and between June and August in the Southern Hemisphere.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Health

Taking preventive measures is key to enjoying this Christmas season

Health

Mexico will participate in clinical trials within Phase 3 of the HIV vaccine

Health

5 keys to eating during the home office