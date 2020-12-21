Coronavirus

Joe Biden Received First Dose of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The event was broadcast live in order to reaffirm the safety of the antidote.
Image credit: jansorena vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
United States President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 and the event was broadcast live with the goal of reaffirming the safety of the antidote.

The 78-year-old Democratic leader received the first dose of the vaccine at Christiana Care at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware from nurse Tabe Mase. Also, Biden commented that his wife Jill had already received the antidote in the morning.

Joe Biden thanked the health personnel, who are working on the front lines to combat SARS-CoV-2 . Similarly, he addressed Americans saying "there is nothing to worry about" regarding the vaccine, encouraging them to keep wearing masks, keep a healthy distance, and keep listening to the experts.

"This is great hope ... I'm looking forward to the second dose, too, Jill." In 21 days, the president should receive the second dose of the antidote. On the other hand, Biden commented that the Donald Trump administration should be given some credit for the federal government's vaccine program, called: Warp Speed .

