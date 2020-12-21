Joe Biden Received First Dose of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

December 21, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Joe Biden thanked the health personnel, who are working on the front lines to combat SARS-CoV-2 . Similarly, he addressed Americans saying "there is nothing to worry about" regarding the vaccine.

United States President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 and the event was broadcast live with the goal of reaffirming the safety of the antidote.

The 78-year-old Democratic leader received the first dose of the vaccine at Christiana Care at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware from nurse Tabe Mase. Also, Biden commented that his wife Jill had already received the antidote in the morning.

You may be interested: There is no evidence that the new strain of COVID is more serious: WHO

Joe Biden thanked the health personnel, who are working on the front lines to combat SARS-CoV-2 . Similarly, he addressed Americans saying "there is nothing to worry about" regarding the vaccine, encouraging them to keep wearing masks, keep a healthy distance, and keep listening to the experts.

"This is great hope ... I'm looking forward to the second dose, too, Jill." In 21 days, the president should receive the second dose of the antidote. On the other hand, Biden commented that the Donald Trump administration should be given some credit for the federal government's vaccine program, called: Warp Speed .