ferrari

Design armored version of the Ferrari 458 Speciale more powerful, lighter and just as fast

The AddArmor company developed a prototype of the luxurious car to demonstrate advances in armor technology applied to supercars, without sacrificing speed and handling.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Design armored version of the Ferrari 458 Speciale more powerful, lighter and just as fast
Image credit: AddArmor

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The American company AddArmor, a specialist in car armor, designed a version of the supercar Ferrari 458 Speciale, with bulletproof protection. What stands out about their prototype is that they did not sacrifice the performance of the luxurious vehicle compared to the original.

The specialists added a light armor to him, made with a material 10 times stronger. The prototype achieved a B4 armor level, meaning it can repel pistol bullets, even those from a 44-caliber Magnum revolver, but not those from an AK-47 or high-powered rifle.

This armor is 60% lighter than ballistic steel. The bulletproof protection added just over 21 kilos of weight to the Ferrari, in contrast to the nearly 70 kilos that an average armor weighs. Engineers compensated for the weight by installing more carbon fiber pieces on the car's interior and exterior.

Image: AddArmor

To boost efficiency, they fitted a Capristo brand exhaust system , lighter than the factory one. This further reduced the car's weight while adding about 40 horsepower to the original 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with 605 hp.

These modifications did not alter the original characteristics of the Ferrari 458 Speciale in terms of speed. The supercar is capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds , and its top speed is 325 km / h.

AddArmor pointed out that this version of the iconic Italian vehicle was manufactured to demonstrate advances in armor technology and to prove that it can be applied to supercars without losing performance and handling.

“Heavy vehicles tend to be slow, and a slow target is an easy target to hit. In situations when customers need protection, speed is always an advantage , ”said Jeff Engen, president of the company in a statement.

The Ferrari 458 Speciale hit the market in 2014, a year after being presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show. With an original price of almost 270 thousand euros (6.5 million Mexican pesos), it is estimated that the armored version could have a value of 625 thousand dollars (12.4 million Mexican pesos).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cars

This Is What It's Like to Drive the Ferrari Hatchback, the World's Most Practical Supercar

SEO

Why Google's Search Page Redesign Is the Death of SEO

Entrepreneurs

Barack Obama, Richard Branson and Mark Zuckerberg All Swear By This High-Performance Habit