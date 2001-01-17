The Multilingual Web

Tips for translating foreign language sites into English

Although English continues to be the dominant language on the Internet, what can you do if you come across an interesting site in another language? Track down free online translation resources that you can use in a pinch.

Many of the search engines, such as Lycos, have translation features where you can either enter text for translation or a URL to translate the contents of an entire Web page.

Additional translation resources, including translation software and translation aids, are listed at www.translation.net.

But before you get too excited over any digital translation tools, keep in mind that the most reliable translations tend to come from human translators because the subtleties of language are difficult to "program." That means you should get someone who knows the language to look over any automated translations you've generated, especially when translating from English into another language. You'd be surprised how embarrassing incorrect translations can be!

