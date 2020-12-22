The Government of Mexico City will support the capital's Mipymes with 50 thousand loans of 10 thousand pesos

December 22, 2020 4 min read

Credits to micro and small businesses.

Emerging support for people who work in formal and informal restaurants.

Advancement to supplies and uniforms in My Grant to Begin.

Fiscal Economic Support.

Mexico City returned to the red epidemiological traffic light this Saturday 19 due to an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the town. This measure will be in effect until January 10.

In this context, during the daily conference of Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of the entity, four “special” economic support packages were announced to the residents of the capital.

Luz Elena González Escobar, Secretary of Administration and Finance of Mexico City explained that it will be about:

1. Credits to micro and small businesses

In this program, the Government is allocating 500 million for 50 thousand loans and will grant a single amount of 10 thousand pesos per company, with a payment term of 24 months and a grace period of 4 months. The interest rate will be equal to zero.

2. Emerging support for people who work in formal and non-formal restaurants

On this side, a single support of 2,200 pesos (half of the minimum wage) per employee will be granted. The objective of this action is to reach 100,000 workers in this condition. It is important to note that registration begins tomorrow, December 23, through the official website .

"This universal support for workers who at this time have to stop activities due to the closure of these three weeks," explained González Escobar.

3. Advancement of supplies and uniforms in My Beginning Scholarship

This support is for all families with daughters and sons enrolled in the Public Basic Education System in Mexico City. The advance on supplies and uniforms is an amount of money: in the case of preschool of 360, primary of 410, secondary of 450, and for Multiple Attention Centers of 450 pesos.

This is in addition to the permanent support of "My Beginning Scholarship" that is deposited at the beginning of January. Families will receive the corresponding amounts for each child.

4. Fiscal Economic Support

This is a cancellation of payroll taxes to businesses in the Historic Center. Small businesses within non-essential businesses will be fully forgiven. This measure will apply to both polygon A and B.

How to access Mipymes credits?

To be able to access the credits for micro, small and medium-sized companies, you must enter the official website and meet the following requirements: