Santander Launches Scholarships for STEM Women

December 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Santander Universities invites university women who are carrying out university or postgraduate studies in STEM subjects (acronym for the terms in English Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ) to participate for two scholarships.

The objective is to discover your entrepreneurial spirit and acquire practical tools for the creation and growth of companies.



Depositphotos.com

The program has a total duration of 40 hours of training and includes a certification in two specialized courses taught by IAE Business School and Case Western Reserve University.

The scholarships are as follows:

1. IAE Business School - Austral University

Undertaking in STEM. This course is part of the WISE - Women In STEM Entrepreneurship - program (an initiative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the IDB Lab). The program is carried out through four modules and has a duration of 28 hours.

2. Case Western Reserve University

Women's Leadership: Inspiring Change. This program seeks to empower women to take leadership in causes important to their communities and assume their role with greater confidence and conviction. The program is carried out through four modules and is 12 hours long.

The beneficiaries will have six weeks to be certified in both courses to finally obtain a certificate issued by the entity as a whole.

Entries for the call will be available until December 31, 2020 through the link: www.becas-santander.com/es/program/becas-santander-mujeres

There are 100 spots available.