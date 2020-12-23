Walmart

Walmart offers returns without leaving your home!

The new free service in the United States called Carrier Pickup by FedEx allows customers dissatisfied with a Walmart product to select a date for their item to be picked up.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Walmart offers returns without leaving your home!
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This week Walmart announced about a new service that allows users to return an item they have bought in the store in case they are dissatisfied by leaving it at the entrance of their home.

Carrier Pickup by FedEx, is the service that allows consumers to return any of Walmart's products, they only have to choose the pickup date, print and attach a shipping label, leave the product at the door of their house so that FedEx come for this. For people who do not have a printer, they will have the option of taking their package to the nearest FedEx office, they will print a label right there.

Similarly, the company assures that it has worked to accelerate the process of refunding money back to buyers as soon as possible. Refunds will now be credited the same day the return is completed at the store and as soon as the next day for which they are processed elsewhere.

This new option puts Amazon a bit at a disadvantage, since customers of the large electronic commerce company must take their products personally to an office of the UPS service or to stores such as Kohl's and Whole Food, it is only free for users who have with Prime membership.

Walmart claims the new pickup option is free and will be available to customers in areas where FedEx service is offered for pickup of small packages.

This tool has been produced just when the recent outbreak of coronavirus occurred, it will be of great use and more for those people who feel insecure about leaving their homes and prefer to buy their products online.

Online shopping is expected to grow about 35.8% by the end of this year, representing $ 190.47 billion of the total $ 1.013 trillion that analysts predict will be spent on holiday shopping this year, according to eMarketer analysis, told by Business Insider.

However, retail store sales are forecast to decline 4.7%.

That said, Walmart and Amazon face great competition in the online marketplace. Although it should be noted that Walmart's return process has been more agile than Amazon's, in terms of the number of physical stores of the company, apart from highlighting the ease and advantages of the return process for its buyers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Walmart

Walmart Will Test Driverless Delivery Trucks in Arkansas Next Year

Walmart

Walmart Will Not Participate in the Good End, but Will Compete With Discounts in the Irresistible End

Walmart

Walmart's New Delivery Service Will Put Groceries Directly in Your Fridge