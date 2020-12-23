Walmart offers returns without leaving your home!

December 23, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This week Walmart announced about a new service that allows users to return an item they have bought in the store in case they are dissatisfied by leaving it at the entrance of their home.

Carrier Pickup by FedEx, is the service that allows consumers to return any of Walmart's products, they only have to choose the pickup date, print and attach a shipping label, leave the product at the door of their house so that FedEx come for this. For people who do not have a printer, they will have the option of taking their package to the nearest FedEx office, they will print a label right there.

Similarly, the company assures that it has worked to accelerate the process of refunding money back to buyers as soon as possible. Refunds will now be credited the same day the return is completed at the store and as soon as the next day for which they are processed elsewhere.

This new option puts Amazon a bit at a disadvantage, since customers of the large electronic commerce company must take their products personally to an office of the UPS service or to stores such as Kohl's and Whole Food, it is only free for users who have with Prime membership.

Walmart claims the new pickup option is free and will be available to customers in areas where FedEx service is offered for pickup of small packages.

This tool has been produced just when the recent outbreak of coronavirus occurred, it will be of great use and more for those people who feel insecure about leaving their homes and prefer to buy their products online.

Online shopping is expected to grow about 35.8% by the end of this year, representing $ 190.47 billion of the total $ 1.013 trillion that analysts predict will be spent on holiday shopping this year, according to eMarketer analysis, told by Business Insider.

However, retail store sales are forecast to decline 4.7%.

That said, Walmart and Amazon face great competition in the online marketplace. Although it should be noted that Walmart's return process has been more agile than Amazon's, in terms of the number of physical stores of the company, apart from highlighting the ease and advantages of the return process for its buyers.