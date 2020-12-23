Coronavirus

This is how Mexico received the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines, they will begin to apply it to medical personnel

The expected first shipment of the immunizing drug against the coronavirus landed in Mexico City around 9:00 a.m. from Belgium.
Image credit: Gobierno de México vía Twitter

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Mexico will begin on Thursday the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 from the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer among medical personnel, according to plan, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported on Wednesday.

The first shipment of Pfizer vaccines landed on Wednesday around 0900 hours (1500 GMT) in Mexico City from Belgium .

1.4 million doses of the 34.4 million vaccines purchased from that company are expected to arrive in the Latin American nation by the end of January.

" Tomorrow (Thursday) the vaccination will begin," said the president in his usual daily press conference . "It is a process of testing, calibration and it will begin with health workers, as agreed, those who are in COVID hospitals," he added.

Mexico will become the first country in Latin America to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, amid an outbreak of the pandemic in its territory, which has claimed the lives of almost 120,000 Mexicans, placing the nation as the fourth with more deaths from the disease.

After the inoculation of health workers, Mexico has planned to vaccinate the rest of the population in a staggered manner between February 2021 and March 2022 , starting with the elderly and ending with the youngest. Children under 16 will not be vaccinated.

The process will begin in medical centers in Mexico City and in Saltillo, a northern town near the border with the United States, according to the logistics strategy planned by the Government.

