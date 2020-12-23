Coronavirus

Scientists detect new strain of coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Experts say they have no evidence that this mutation poses a greater danger. However, it shows that Covid-19 is sweeping across the region.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Scientists detect new strain of coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A group of researchers discovered a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for the coronavirus, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, one of the areas most affected by the pandemic in Brazil , scientific sources announced this Tuesday.

According to an investigation by the Scientific Computing Laboratory (LNCC), linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology and carried out in collaboration with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the new strain was identified for the first time last October in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The study does not indicate whether the new strain is more contagious or aggressive, only its finding is disclosed. At the moment there have been no indications that the strains of Sars-CoV-2 that are appearing in the world reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines that are beginning to be distributed and applied, the specialists emphasize.

According to the researchers, for now the new strain is ´partially restricted´ to the city, which groups the largest number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19. However, they warned of a possible spread across the state and as a consequence in other regions of the country.

"The significant increase in the frequency of this lineage raises concerns about public health management and the need for genomic surveillance during the second wave of infections," indicated the scientists in the study, prepared under the coordination of researcher Ana Tereza Vasconcelos .

To know more: New strain of coronavirus in England: everything that is known so far

How was the new variant discovered?

By means of genetic sequencing of the B.1.1.28 lineage that has already been touring Brazil since the beginning of the year, it is estimated that the strain has sprouted in July. Among the experts' findings, 180 SARS-CoV-2 genomes were analyzed and five unique emerging mutations were found that have spread rapidly.

It should be noted that, throughout the country, which has an approximate population of 210 million people, Covid-19 has left more than 187,000 deaths and 7.2 million infections. In recent times, Brazil has experienced an outbreak of the disease, which forced several regions and municipalities to strengthen prevention measures, in order to avoid a greater number of infections.

To know more: European countries suspend flights with the United Kingdom due to a new strain of coronavirus, more contagious and "out of control"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

The Government of Mexico City will support the capital's Mipymes with 50 thousand loans of 10 thousand pesos

Coronavirus

Antarctica reports 36 cases of COVID-19 after outbreak at one of the army bases

Coronavirus

WHO: No Evidence that the New Strain of Covid-19 Is More Serious