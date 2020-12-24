Get active with a Christmas playlist created especially for you, an entrepreneur!

December 24, 2020 2 min read

This year has been difficult for everyone in some way, but hopefully you can enjoy a healthy and loving Christmas with your close family members. The Entrepreneur family wishes you the best this holiday season.

For this reason, so that you activate yourself with all the vibes of this time we share a Christmas playlist created by Xóchitl Luján for Entrepreneur. Enjoy it! And tell us about a Christmas experience.

Image: Courtesy of Suono.

Sleigh Ride - Zigo, Joan Rochette. Chrismas the Whole Year Round - Sabrina Carpenter. Jingle Bells - John Hancock. My Kind Of Present - Meghan Trainor. Still Still Still - Kaskade. merry christmas darling - Christina Perri. Winter Wonderland - Sutro Heights. My Favorite Things - Kelly Clarkson. Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift. Xmas Chillhop - M Atwood. Oh Holy Night - Christina Aguilera. My Gift Is You - Gwen Stefani. It's Not Christmas' Til You Come Home - Nora Jones. Grown-Up Christmas List - Amy Grant. Greatest Time Of Year - Aly & AJ. Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande. Sleigh Ride - Miley Cyrus. Christmas Wrapping (with Iggy Pop) - Kylie Minogue. All I Want For Christmas Is You - Fifth Harmony. Ave Maria - Beyonce. I'll Be Home For Christmas - Demi Lovato. I'll Be Home - Meghan Trainor. It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries - Carly Rae Jepsen. Peace On Earth - Kaskade. White Christmas - Amy Grant. Do They Know It's Christmas - Erika Scherlin.

Tell us what is your favorite Christmas song?