A Quick Plug

The next generation of USB
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While most businesses are still slowly waving goodbye to serial ports and serial peripherals, USB is already moving on to its next-generation form. The current standard, USB 1.1, is found in 99 percent of PCs presently shipping, according to Cahners InStat Group. But expect USB 2.0 to arrive in force in the coming months.

The main difference between the two generations is speed. USB 1.1 operates at a speed of 12Mbps, while USB 2.0 hits up to 480Mbps. Loosely translated, USB 2.0 peripherals are capable of working about 40 times faster. That's good news for digital video, video-conferencing and speedy printing. Expect increased speed from all kinds of USB peripherals, including external drives, scanners and digital cameras.

All the best features we know and love about our current USB will remain. Devices will still be hot-swappable, meaning no pesky process of shutting your PC down to unplug or plug in. Even the cables and connections will look the same. Simultaneous multiple high-speed devices will also be supported. Move over, SCSI.

Now that we're finally getting used to USB in the first place, are we going to have to throw away our old USB 1.1 devices? Fortunately, USB 2.0 is backward-compatible. You won't have to replace anything in order to function with the new specs and hardware. Visit the official USB Implementers Forum site at www.usb.org to keep tabs on the latest developments.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market