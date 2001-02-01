Name That Company
A good name is worth a thousand marketing dollars. Itching to stand out, some dotcoms are opting for the odd over the obvious:
Company: Yummy
Interactive
Web site:www.yummy.com
Sounds like: gourmet food retailer
Actually is: ASP
Company: Mushpot.com
Web site:www.mushpot.com
Sounds like: Iditarod fan site
Actually is: free Internet hard drive
Company: Crunchy
Technologies
Web site:www.crunchy.com
Sounds like: peanut butter manufacturer
Actually is: e-business solutions provider
Company: Jamcracker
Web site:www.jamcracker.com
Sounds like: midnight snack site
Actually is: IT solutions provider