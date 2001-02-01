Name That Company

If you're trying to decide what to call your new e-business, take a hint from these creative folks.

February 1, 2001 1 min read

A good name is worth a thousand marketing dollars. Itching to stand out, some dotcoms are opting for the odd over the obvious:

Company: Yummy Interactive

Web site: www.yummy.com

Sounds like: gourmet food retailer

Actually is: ASP

Company: Mushpot.com

Web site: www.mushpot.com

Sounds like: Iditarod fan site

Actually is: free Internet hard drive

Company: Crunchy Technologies

Web site: www.crunchy.com

Sounds like: peanut butter manufacturer

Actually is: e-business solutions provider