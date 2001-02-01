Name That Company

If you're trying to decide what to call your new e-business, take a hint from these creative folks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A good name is worth a thousand marketing dollars. Itching to stand out, some dotcoms are opting for the odd over the obvious:

Company: Yummy Interactive
Web site:www.yummy.com
Sounds like: gourmet food retailer
Actually is: ASP

Company: Mushpot.com
Web site:www.mushpot.com
Sounds like: Iditarod fan site
Actually is: free Internet hard drive

Company: Crunchy Technologies
Web site:www.crunchy.com
Sounds like: peanut butter manufacturer
Actually is: e-business solutions provider

Company: Jamcracker
Web site:www.jamcracker.com
Sounds like: midnight snack site
Actually is: IT solutions provider

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market