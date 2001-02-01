Sick Of Spam?

Change your diet with nifty newsletters.

February 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're sick of useless junk filling up your inbox, subscribe to an e-mail newsletter-that way, you're sure to get something useful at least some of the time.

These days, you've got a lot of high-quality freebies to choose from. For instance, log on to TipWorld, pick your topic and get a single, daily e-mail sent to your box. Subjects range from the practical (like "Small Business Planning" and "Small Business Employment and HR") to software ("Corel WordPerfect Suite 8") and fun ("Travel Advisor"). Each day's tip probably takes no more than a minute to read, but you just might pick up some good information.

Much the same is true at CyberTip4theDay. Check out the daily tips for info on sales, motivation, travel and more. Or try Element K Journals, whose tips provide information on popular software programs, including PageMaker, Word, QuarkXPress and more.

For those who desire more esoteric reading, you may want to peruse Trend Alert from futurists Roger E. Herman and Joyce L. Gioia-Herman. This weekly e-mail newsletter helps you get a grip on emerging trends. To get it, visit www.herman.net/trend_alert_main.html. Then prepare to get the scoop on how technology may replace retail clerks, why you probably need more sleep and good reasons for learning Chinese.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.