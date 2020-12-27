These are the 10 things you must do to be successful in 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

New year, new life. Although this popular phrase is not entirely true, what is true is that the end of the year invites us to reflect on what worked and what did not, so that we can set goals so that the next one is better.

This exercise can be especially useful for entrepreneurs who need to grow their business, while trying some balance in their personal life.

So if you still do not establish your goals for 2021 , we share 10 that should be on your mind and that, if fulfilled, will make you a better businessman and person:

1. Grow your business

If you already dared to take the first step (start your business), the next is to do everything possible to make it grow. Although this does not completely depend on the entrepreneur due to the fact that there are internal and external factors that influence, a good part of the success of a company is in who runs it.

If you still do not have an online presence or if you do not dedicate enough efforts, it is time for you to do so. Create a digital strategy that allows you to position yourself and your company in the market. This includes creating a website, social media, SEO, and e-commerce.

2. Find good collaborators

A successful entrepreneur knows that the key to his success lies in human capital, and that he must surround himself with talented people who can contribute something different and of value to his company. If you still do not integrate employees or partners to your team, probably in 2021 you will have to. In your search, make sure you find the best and that their philosophy is aligned with that of your company; Remember that the first people in a company are the ones who define its course.

3. Innovate in one or more areas of the business

Innovation is essential for any organization. Review your processes, products or services and identify the main areas for improvement and make it your goal to find innovative solutions for them. It is the only way to stay relevant in the market.

Don't be afraid to take risks and do new things. Small changes to your marketing, HR, and promotion strategy can drastically alter the direction of your business and give it the boost it needs.

4. Approach mentors

All entrepreneurs need to have mentors who guide them and give them tools to be better. If you don't have people like this yet, start your search this next year; If you already have them, force yourself to have constant and valuable contact with them. Remember that a mentor can go from giving you great advice to connecting you with key players in the industry.

5. Take care of your health

If your company is new, the most likely thing is that during 2020 you have neglected your health a lot. You sleep little, eat poorly, and don't exercise. For next year, try to improve your eating and sleeping habits, as well as exercise and practice meditation every day. Keep in mind that your health influences your performance and that neglecting it can lead to physical and mental harm in the long run.

6. Take advantage of networking opportunities

Even if you are shy or hide behind the excuse of "I don't have time", networking is vital for an entrepreneur, especially in the early stages. Create an agenda of the main events you want to attend in the year, and try not to miss them. Also consider cultivating past relationships and connecting with former colleagues, friends, and peers.

7. Be more productive

It is not about working more, but about working better. Make it your purpose to get rid of the main distractions (like your cell phone, email, calls or social networks) and focus more on your tasks. Make a work schedule that helps you be more effective and reduce your stress level.

8. Cultivate your professional and personal growth

An entrepreneur should never stop learning. Make it a point to learn new skills, continue your education, and do activities that boost your memory and concentration. For example, learning a new language will help you increase your brain connections and facilitate decision-making. So look for activities or subjects that interest you, but also serve to create contacts and increase your leadership.

9. Be generous

Make social and environmental responsibility part of you and your business. Apply eco-friendly practices in your company, join a foundation as a volunteer and, if possible, financially support a cause that matters to you. In addition to improving the image of your company and helping your community and planet, you will have a satisfaction that will allow you to achieve a fuller personal life.

10. Do not neglect your family and friends

When you are an entrepreneur, you have very little time for your loved ones. However, these people can be your greatest motivation and support. Even if your schedule is always full, try to dedicate days or hours just for them. When you are having a coffee with a friend, having dinner with your partner or playing with your children, disconnect from technology and work to provide them with quality time.

What other purpose will you set for 2021?