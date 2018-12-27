The 10 financial goals you should have for 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A few days after the start of the year, there are many people who think about their New Year's resolutions : lose weight, start exercising, buy a new car, a new house, take that trip or other resolutions that have been left behind year after year.

In most cases it happens because people do not pay real attention to fulfilling their goals or there are simply so many that they do not focus on achieving one and at the end of the year they realize that they did not even start.

These are some financial goals that you can include on your list, so that you can move forward in meeting all the others.

Just remember, before setting a purpose you must be convinced that it is of utmost importance for your life, otherwise it will be more difficult for you to fulfill it.

GOAL 1. To have control of my Monthly Budget

If you are not used to keeping track of your money, this is a good time to start. It is very important that you know how much money you are spending and on what, but it is even more important to know how much money goes into your pocket.

If you are not one of those who is used to recording each expense and income in a notebook (because you always forget it), use an app because we are all glued to the cell phone and what better way to use it to better control our money.

There are several applications for iOs and Android that you can download for free. One that I recommend is Monthly Budget . It allows you to make graphs, download files and see every day how much you have and how much you have spent, in addition to sending you alerts when you are about to run out of your budget. .

GOAL 2. Reduce ant expenses

The worst sabotage you can do to your finances is having ant expenses and not being aware of them. We are talking about coffee in the morning, potato chips in the afternoon and everything that disappears in a moment and contributes to empty your wallet.

You must assign a destination to each peso that enters your pocket, so you will have it previously destined to something specific and you will hardly use it for something else.

GOAL 3. Do not make emotional purchases

Even if it is not a season of sales or sales, always take at least a minute to think if you really need what you are going to buy, especially when you go to the supermarket. Always try to carry a list of what you should buy and whenever you see something that is not included, remember to ask yourself: do I want it or do I need it?

GOAL 4. Better manage my money

In order to better manage your money, it is necessary that you first identify what you are doing wrong or what are the points to improve so that you can boost your results.

I recommend you start with a management system that allows you to separate your money into different accounts to have better control and do not spend a little bit on a single account until suddenly you are zero and without knowing how.

GOAL 5. Pay my debts on time

Debts are one of the most common problems that people deal with and it is not bad to have debts, what is bad is that they get out of control and then you do not know what to do.

Ideally, if you have debts, you liquidate them immediately, but if you do not have capital to cover the total amount, advance payments, so that you reduce them as much as you can and they stop being a concern for you.

GOAL 6. Finish 2019 debt-free

Getting into debt is spending money that has not yet reached your pockets and committing your future income to cover the amounts of your debts. If you have already managed to reduce your debts or perhaps even pay them off, do not get a new one. Allow yourself to finish the year and start the new calm and debt free, with healthy finances.

GOAL 7. Multiply my income

Many people are always looking for a way to save or simplify expenses and it is because they focus on how much money comes out of their wallets, but the real problem is that they do not take into account how much money comes in. You should look for investments that help you multiply your money.

GOAL 8. Diversify my investments

If you are new to investing, start now. You do not need to invest large amounts of money, or be an expert, you can start in Cetes from $ 100. The joke is that you decide to start.

On the contrary, if you have been investing for a long time, it is time to take the next step and take a risk. Remember that no investment is risk-free, but it is important that you go looking for other vehicles that leave you higher returns.

GOAL 9. Plan my future (Retirement Plan)

No matter how old you are, you should always think ahead and that implies ensuring it. There are plans that allow you to choose how much and how to save according to your needs. Look for the best options to start a retirement plan that allows you to have the lifestyle you are used to when you grow up or in case of disability.

GOAL 10. Invest in my Financial Education

If you have no idea how you can start to better manage your money, plan your financial goals well, boost your money, invest it or start your business, the best thing you can do is invest in your Financial Education.

To achieve any goal you set yourself, it is important that you have discipline and commitment. It does not matter how much you want to achieve it, if you do not adopt those two words to your lifestyle and make your actions become a habit that constantly helps you achieve your goals.

