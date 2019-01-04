Manage Your Money

The 5 Apps You Need to Get Your Money in Order

We are starting 2021, an ideal time to control your expenses with these mobile tools.
Image credit: Rob Hampson vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are a few days away from starting 2021 , and with the so-called “ January slope ” that many face due to not having their finances in order (which they have been dragging since November of last year).

If among your purposes for 2021 was to have greater control of your finances and save for a future project (improve your home, open a business, strengthen your brand), but for some reason you have not achieved it, you still have time to achieve it and For that you can rely on mobile applications to achieve it.

Below we have gathered five apps that you must have on your smartphone and that will make it easier to manage your expenses, or help increase your income:

1. Vivanuncios

Classifieds site in Mexico, allows you to put on sale those items that can be converted into an extra income by selling them within this platform. If what you are looking for is to buy a product or service without affecting your pocket, on this platform you will find plenty of options at extremely accessible prices.

2. Evernote

We have already talked about this application, but it should be remembered that it helps you to be more organized by keeping a record of personal information through the use of notes. The best? User data can be synchronized on all platforms where you use the service.

3. Family Budget

This free platform developed by Condusef allows you to keep track of income from salary, incentives or benefits, as well as your monthly expenses. Calculate your periodic saving capacity and the time it would take to reach a certain monetary amount.

4. MoneyStrands

Track the expenses that have been made in relation to the current capital that you have, classifying them in various categories. It also allows you to see the real-time overview of your finances, create a savings plan, receive advice and schedule alerts to achieve your goals.

5. MoneyMenttor

This application provides advice on savings, spending or debt based on your financial score, personalized recommendations for bank cards and graphs with the comparison of income and expenses. It also helps you create budgets, schedule bank payments, among other things.

