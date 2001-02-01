Bargain Hunter

Use this shopping bot to search for low-price tech gear.

February 1, 2001

Web-based shopping bot PriceGrabber.com scours the Web for the best prices on computer gear, software and consumer electronics items. For instance, in a hunt for a Sony notebook, prices ranged from $1,299 to $1,986-for the same item! If you enter your ZIP code, the site computes your item's "BottomLinePrice"-the actual cost to you, including shipping and sales tax.

