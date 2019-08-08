Health

This Is the Time You Should Exercise If You Want to Lose Weight Faster

One study revealed that people who exercised before a certain time lost more weight than others.
This Is the Time You Should Exercise If You Want to Lose Weight Faster
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What time do you exercise? The time of day you choose to do these activities could affect your weight loss. This was revealed by an investigation published by International Journey Of Obesity .

The discovery was that people who exercised before 3 p.m. had greater weight loss than those who had a routine after that time. At the moment the causes of this difference are unknown.

The main objective of the study was to find the relationship between the time of exercise and weight loss. In it, the physical and eating activities of 200 subjects were analyzed, which were divided into various groups over a period of 10 months.

People were divided according to the time and day they performed their cardiovascular activities. The participants burned between 400 and 600 calories per session for five days a week.

And what time do you exercise?

 

