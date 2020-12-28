Curiosities

24-Karat Hamburger Created in Colombia, Whose Value Is Just as Extravagant as Its Appearance

An enterprise in the country has become a trend thanks to its new launch. What does it taste like?
Image credit: @toromcoy, Instagram

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who doesn't like hamburgers? This cocombiano restaurant, you know, people love it. However, they wanted to give this dish a twist and they did not go unnoticed. A 24-karat hamburger, yes, as you read it, a gold-plated dish.

The restaurant with offices in Bogotá and Bucaramanga, Colombia, Toro McCoy, launched on November 27 a brioche burger, double meat, with caramelised bacon, crispy cabol, double cheese and ... bathed in 24-karat gold, they describe on their Instagram account .

The most curious thing about the dish is that it has a cost of 200 thousand Colombian pesos, that is, almost 57 dollars (1,141 Mexican pesos). In addition, since it is a delicate process, whoever wants to order the expensive hamburger will have to wait 30 minutes.

In Colombia, the cost is what has caused a stir on social networks, because it is so high, even if it is edible gold.

What does the 24 karat hamburger taste like?

In an interview, Carlos Mario Flórez, revealed to NoticiasRCN , that the unusual hamburger does not really taste like gold and that it is more about the luxury experience that the dish provides.

Image: @toromcoy, Instagram

“It doesn't taste like anything, nor does it smell. It's a strange sensation because sometimes it sticks to the lip, the gold is very thin and can stay on the fingers, ”explained Flórez.

Would you like to try it?

