Need to polish your sales skills? Check out this information-packed site.

February 1, 2001 1 min read

If you're an entrepreneur, you're in sales, too-that's just part of the job. To polish those skills, visit www.sellingpower.com, a site launched by Selling Power magazine. The site is packed with goodies, including how-to articles (such as how to cold-call and how to deal with angry customers), motivational tips and even a leads generator that just might hook you up with new customers. And it's free.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.