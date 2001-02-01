Digging For Data

Here's your source for random data delivered ASAP.

February 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

If you desire random data delivered on the fly, log on to Halibot. Say you need the population of Taos, New Mexico-simply send an e-mail to population@halibot.com with "Taos, NM" in the subject line. Minutes later, you get the answer (which happens to be 23,118 for the county). Halibot doesn't cover everything, but its database does include useful items like current air fares, ZIP codes, even what movies are playing in Dallas. It works from your cell phone, PDA or pager, too. To use the service, you need the list of topics it handles. Get that by sending an e-mail (no text or subject are required) to topics@halibot.com. Within minutes, you'll get the list-as well as details on how to query specific databases.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.