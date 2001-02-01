Federal Facts

This comprehensive site can tell you almost anything you want to know about Uncle Sam.

February 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you need to find a fact on the federal government quickly, check out this comprehensive portal-it's probably the easiest, smartest place to search for government information on the Internet. The site offers useful tabs on "Business and Economy" stats and data, in addition to powerful tools for unearthing pretty much anything located on the federal government's Web sites. You'll even discover handy links to state and local government sites.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom(Entrepreneur Press). To reach him online, e-mail rjm@mcgarvey.net.