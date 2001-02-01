Fast Facts

Internet and technology statistics

According to research firm Green-field Online, 74 percent of auction shoppers say they're on the hunt for "good deals." Another finding: 55 percent do it to "have fun."

Web sites now rank as a top source of information for brokerage customers, says polling organization Harris Interactive, which found that the Web had moved ahead of newspapers, TV and magazines.

According to Pew Research Center, 57 percent of those not online in the United States say they don't plan to get wired.

Expect the Web and Web-enabled devices to generate $269 billion in sales in 2005 and influence another $378 billion in offline sales, predicts Forrester Research.

