Putting Your Marketing Plan On Paper

The only way to determine if you're following your plan is to get it in writing.

March 5, 2001 1 min read

When it comes to successful marketing, you've got to put it in writing. Writing things down serves two purposes: It forces you to flesh out your ideas and it serves as a reminder. Write down everything you need to do to keep your customers happy. Don't forget to include a budget, a time line and measurement system. Check your time line every week so you don't fall behind. Be referring back to your marketing plan on a regular basis, you'll be able to correct small snafus before they become major problems, and you won't let any of those great marketing ideas fall by the wayside.