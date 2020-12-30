Sony distributes 3.4 million PS5 only in its first four weeks

December 30, 2020 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



Written by Europa Press

PlayStation 5 has shipped 3.4 million units worldwide in its first four weeks, and production is expected to reach 18 million next year.

Sony's next-generation game console has been out of stock for longer than with it since its launch on November 12, although in markets such as North America or Europe units are replenished from time to time.

During its first four weeks, it has distributed 3.4 million units worldwide, as reported in Digitimes , cited by industry sources.

The lack of stock is mainly due to the production problems generated by the pandemic. However, Soy expects to be able to reach a production of between 16.8 and 18 million units in 2021, with the support of TSMC.

This increase would allow to allocate more units of the game console to the Asian market, since, as explained in the aforementioned medium, until now North America and Europe, and Japan have been prioritized, as reflected in Gematsu .