IBM's ThinkPad i1300 (71U) notebook

February 1, 2001 1 min read

ThinkPad i1300 (71U)



Manufacturer: IBM



Street price: $1,399



Phone: (888) SHOP-IBM



Web site: www.ibm.com/thinkpad



Although it doesn't quite replace a desktop, road warriors might want to take a closer look at IBM's ThinkPad i1300 (71U) notebook. At just 6 pounds, it features a 550MHz Mobile Celeron processor, 64MB SDRAM, a 5GB hard drive, a 13.3-inch display and a 56Kbps V.90 modem. And thanks to wireless LAN technology (using the IEEE 802.11b standard), the ThinkPad i1300 features transmission speeds of up to 11Mbps. Bundled with Windows Me, it offers users the choice between a 10X DVD-ROM and a 24X CD-ROM.