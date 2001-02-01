A Rad Pad

IBM's ThinkPad i1300 (71U) notebook
ThinkPad i1300ThinkPad i1300 (71U)

Although it doesn't quite replace a desktop, road warriors might want to take a closer look at IBM's ThinkPad i1300 (71U) notebook. At just 6 pounds, it features a 550MHz Mobile Celeron processor, 64MB SDRAM, a 5GB hard drive, a 13.3-inch display and a 56Kbps V.90 modem. And thanks to wireless LAN technology (using the IEEE 802.11b standard), the ThinkPad i1300 features transmission speeds of up to 11Mbps. Bundled with Windows Me, it offers users the choice between a 10X DVD-ROM and a 24X CD-ROM.

