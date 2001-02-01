Suitable For Framing

Brother's MFC-9200c multifunctional device
This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • Manufacturer: Brother
  • Street price: $499
  • Phone: (800) 276-7746
  • Web site: www.brother.com

The Brother MFC-9200c is not your everyday multifunctional device. Apart from its color printing, scanning and faxing capabilities, it also features a digital PhotoCapture Center that allows you to print digital photos from both Compact Flash and SmartMedia cards, as well as print still video frames from camcorders or VCRs using its video capture port. In addition, the MFC-9200c, which prints 14 pages per minute (ppm) in black and 12 ppm in color, promises photo-quality results, thanks to a resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi. The flatbed scanner features a 50-page automatic document feeder, 600 x 2,400 dpi optical scanning and 36-bit color depth. With 8MB of memory and a 250-sheet paper cassette, you won't have to worry about missing a fax again. USB and parallel ports make it compatible with both Macs and PCs.

