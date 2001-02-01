Mobile Mailbox

Research In Motion Limited's BlackBerry Wireless E-Mail Solution
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

  • Manufacturer: Research In Motion limited
  • Street price: $399
  • Phone: (877) 255-2377
  • Web site: www.blackberry.net

If you desire a seamless way to access e-mail that works while you're on the go, check out the BlackBerry Wireless E-mail Solution handheld from Research In Motion Limited. Featuring 4MB RAM and 304KB SRAM, the BlackBerry works with your existing e-mail mailbox and offers many PDA-like features, including an e-mail organizer and Intellisync synchronization software. (A PC docking cradle for synchronization comes standard.) It's a lot smaller than a PDA, though. Powered by an Intel386 processor, the BlackBerry operates on a single AA battery and weighs less than 5 ounces, battery included. An embedded wireless modem provides access to e-mail; a thumb-operated trackwheel and a menu-driven interface make sending and receiving messages easy. Another plus: If the device is turned off or temporarily out of coverage, messages are stored and then automatically forwarded later.

