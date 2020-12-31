A private cloud for your business

December 31, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is a fact: that the work in the future will no longer be as we knew it. Numerous studies indicate that the CEOs of the most important companies in the world have expressed that flexibility will be key and there are not a few companies that will maintain remote work during 2021.

This new work scheme faces the challenge of having the information available at all times and safely. A good option for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) is a NAS system, a device connected to a network that allows data to be stored and retrieved in a centralized point that can be accessed by authorized users.

Unlike a public cloud, here you will know where the server physically is where you are storing your documents, photos, audios, videos or other data that you want to save.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), by 2025 companies will generate 60% of the information worldwide and the volume of data will increase 10 times. A person will connect to the Internet anywhere in the world and interact with connected devices almost 4,800 times a day.

That is why you must prepare yourself to manage information and create strategies that can give you a competitive advantage.

Compact and high-performance equipment

Synology is a Taiwanese company with 20 years of experience; specializes in NAS devices, IP surveillance solutions and network equipment. Currently it helps millions of companies in various sectors to face the challenges of the market, managing, securing and protecting their data; where it is necessary to access them, from flash, to disks or different platforms in the cloud.

I was recently able to test one of their devices: the DS220j, a personal cloud solution for data sharing and backup. This computer has space for two HDD storage units, which can be individually expanded up to 16TB for a maximum capacity of 32TB.

The device is compact (measuring 165mm x 108mm x 232.2mm and weighing 1.30kg) and ideal for the home office or small office. It is important to mention that it is not a device that you can be moving, that you must connect it via Ethernet cable and keep it on at all times so that your files are always available.

Its installation is very simple; You simply connect your equipment to the network, to the electrical current and you can start configuring your private cloud through a wizard via the web, you can also create a QuickConnect account and assign a web address and personalized URL so that you can connect from any device of desktop or mobile from anywhere in the world.

The NAS does not need to be connected to your computer, but it does need to be connected to power and your network. Once configured, you will access it through a browser.



Depositphotos.com

Intuitive system

Connected to the DS220J, it will allow you to access a very intuitive operating system, similar to that of a computer, where you will find a Package Center, where you will have surveillance, multimedia, business, security, productivity and collaboration solutions, among others as a text editor; Moments, Video Station or Audio Station to back up your photos, videos or music easily.

The handling of the equipment is very simple and if you know absolutely nothing about disk configuration, it will give you a tutorial to configure the disks and access the storage options. You can also configure the system so that a performance evaluation is made daily.

Additionally, it has a Control Panel, which will allow you to manage the shared use of the server, assign users or create groups and assign privileges to each one.

You might be interested: These 4 apps will help you fulfill your New Year's resolutions

Full support

One of the great fears is the loss of information. With two bays for two drives, you could configure one as a backup for the other automatically.

The best part is that you can also take time travel and easily recover previous versions of shared files.



Depositphotos.com

Multimedia entertainment center

This easy-to-use storage center will allow you to allocate a certain space so that not everything is work. You could even have a Netflix-like entertainment center where you manage movies, videos, or games.

In addition, Synology's mobile applications are designed to allow fast and secure access to your data from any location and will allow you through Synology Drive to access your files and synchronize them seamlessly on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and Android platforms. iOS.

Now you know, if you are looking for a storage center for your office or home, here is a good option. Find more information about this and other devices on the official Synology website .