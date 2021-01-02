WhatsApp: The 6 big changes coming to the instant messaging application in 2021

January 2, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Over almost 12 years of existence, the messaging application instantané to, WhatsApp released some updates, like the famous custom wallpapers, the new search tool emoji, just as the ability to mute your chats forever. However, they continue to develop new tools and functionalities that may come to light this year.

Internal announcements on WhatsApp and new terms of use

On February 8 , the application will update its terms of use, which will accompany a tool that the company will use to send specific announcements to users, according to the WABetaInfo portal.

It is worth mentioning that these messages will not be sent through a chat, but will appear as a particular notice in the application, it may redirect to external sites or require specific actions from users.

Holiday mode

The application is currently developing 'vacation mode' to allow users to archive conversations and groups for a time to mute and disable chat notifications.

This need arises from the fact that many users do not want to be part of a conversation, but are in turn unable to withdraw for some reason.

Purchases directly from the app

As is already known, a WhatsApp account can be used as a business medium, which makes this option very useful , since, like applications related to it, not long ago they integrated purchases through said messaging app .

Calls and video calls desktop version

As can be done on Android and iOS devices, calls and video calls are the main innovations that WhatsApp will unveil during 2021 for web and desktop versions. The functionality is in beta, however it is one of the most anticipated.

Choice of many devices

The use of the same account on four different devices is expected, although it is not yet known if these include tablets and other electronic devices. However, the application can be used without the main smartphone being connected to the internet, which allows using WhatsApp Web even if the phone remains off.

Self-destruction of certain visual content

The company is working on a function that has the purpose of improving the level of privacy of its platform . It is a tool that deletes any attachment - image, video or animated Giff - sent to a contact after the recipient has opened it. A very useful option that will help you conserve space, although the user has the option to decide whether or not to add the validity of said files.

