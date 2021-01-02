Mexico

How much will it cost to process your passport in 2021?

The SRE released the passport cost adjustment.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you are thinking of completing the process to obtain a passport, you have to bear in mind that, as every year, the price for the expedition is adjusted . For this reason, the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) made the cost of the passport available to citizens, which is applied as of January 1, 2021.

Carlos Candelaria, general director of Delegations of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) announced on social networks the new costs in force to carry out this procedure.

The new rates for passports are:

Validity of 1 year

Full payment: 645 pesos.

Benefit of 50% discount: 325 pesos.

Validity of 3 years:

Full payment: thousand 345 pesos

50% discount benefit: 670 pesos.

Validity of 6 years:

Full payment: thousand 845 pesos.

50% discount benefit: 925 pesos.

Validity of 10 years:

Full payment: 2,840 pesos.

50% discount benefit: thousand 420 pesos.

@Candelaria

The conditions to access the benefits of the 50% discount on the passport:

It should be remembered that the passport valid for one year only applies to children under 3 years of age. The 50% discount benefit is exclusively for people 60 and over, people with disabilities, and agricultural workers (with Canada). Meanwhile, the passport valid for 10 years does not apply to the last mentioned.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) advises all those interested in processing the passport to pay for it exclusively at the windows of bank branches, not at convenience stores or the like.

