Bitcoin

Record in a matter of hours! Bitcoin price exceeds $ 31,000

In just a few hours, the cryptocurrency reached a new record, exceeding $ 30,000.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Record in a matter of hours! Bitcoin price exceeds $ 31,000
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Saturday , it only took a few hours for the price of Bitcoin to skyrocket to $ 31,000, according to the Coindesk portal.

In the last 24 hours , the maximum value of the cryptocurrency has been $ 32,933.46 at 13:14 GMT, which represents an approximate increase of 6.9 percent since the opening of that session.

The cryptocurrency started this year with all-time highs , due to its great demand and interest at both institutional and retail levels. Only last December, cases had risen 50 percent , which may mean a greater increase per month since 2019 .

Bitcoin rose more than 290% from the previous year, and 43% last December alone, which made it its best month since May 2019.

The potential of this cryptocurrency has generated quick profits and the same expectations for the possibility of becoming a conventional payment method have obtained the demand of investors.

This cryptocurrency has broken its previous high, since it has quadrupled in value this year. The price of the main cryptocurrency in the world began to increase at the end of October 2020, as a result of the launch of a purchase, sale and payment service for said currency from the American company PayPal.

It should be remembered that Bitcoin is not attached to any asset or national economy, it was created by an anonymous network in 2008. However, its value has rampant ups and downs. In 2017 it started with a value of less than $ 1,000, between November and December of that year, its price shot up. In the course of 2018, it fell again, reaching just over $ 3,000.

To know more: Bitcoin continues to rise and this is why

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Mark Cuban reveals why 'bitcoin is more of a religion than the solution to any problem'

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Keeps Rising! It Exceeded $ 23,000 and This Is the Coinbase CEO's Advice for Investing in Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Balances on Exchanges Fall to Levels Not Seen Since 2018