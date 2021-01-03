Taxes

CDMX will give a 100% subsidy in payment of tenure 2021, these are the requirements

Good news for capital car owners! If you meet these conditions, you will be able to receive the benefit granted by the Government of Mexico City.
Image credit: Unsplash.com

Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Government of Mexico City announced that this 2021 it will offer a 100% subsidy in the payment of tenure for the capital's motorists. The CDMX Secretariat of Administration and Finance reported through its social networks that the payment period will be from January to March of this year.

The only thing that car owners must do to access the benefit is to meet the following requirements:

  • It is granted to non-profit natural or legal persons.
  • The value of the vehicle must not exceed 250 thousand pesos including VAT and once the depreciation factor has been applied.
  • Not having tenure debts from previous years.
  • Make the Endorsement payment no later than March 31, 2021.
  • Have a valid Circulation Card with a chip or make the corresponding payment for the renewal.

Where can you pay your 2021 tenure?

Due to the implementation of the red traffic light in Mexico City until January 10 (at least), the agency recommends opting for digital means to make the payment. However, there are also physical alternatives for those who prefer it.

  • On-line

Go to the page finances.cdmx.gob.mx, go to the section of payments and online procedures and click on 'Tenure'. Enter your license plate number, select the year you wish to pay and press the 'I'm not a robot' box. After this, your invoice will appear and at the bottom it will tell you if you are entitled to the subsidy. To pay, choose the Online Payment button and fill out the form. It will ask for your personal data and the information of a bank card.

  • Treasury App

Download the Pagos Tesorería CDMX application on your cell phone and create your account. Go to the menu and choose payment procedure. Click on the 'vehicles' button and fill out the form to see your invoice and payment options.

  • Banks

Go with your payment invoice to banks such as BBVA, Banorte, HSBC, Inbursa, Santander, CiBanco, Banco Azteca, BanCoppel, Afirme, IXE, Banj Ejército, Multiva and Mi Banco.

  • Self-service and convenience stores

Such as Walmart, Chedraui, Sam's Club, Farmacias del Ahorro, Suburbia, OXXO, Seven Eleven, Circulo K and others.

Motorists who do not have their invoice must carry out the first 5 steps for online payment and later, when the invoice appears, press the button 'Payment format to download it', so they can print it and make the payment.

In addition, the Contributel number was made available to the public to clarify doubts: 55 55 88 33 88.

Other discounts

Water. For the payment of water service, the Government of the CDMX announced a discount of up to 95% for those who regularize their connection to the drinking water and drainage network.

Predial. A 10% discount will be granted to those who pay in advance in the month of January. However, if the payment is made until February it will only be 6%. Vulnerable groups and older adults could get a discount of up to 30%.

