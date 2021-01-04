Amazon

Amazon Will Buy Wondery to Expand Its Influence in the Podcast Market

Wondery produces podcasts such as "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," Business Wars" and "The Shrink Next Door." 
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  Although Jeff Bezos' company did not disclose the price for which it is making the purchase, the podcast platform could sell for more than $ 300 million.
  • Wondery includes productions such as: “Dirty John”, “Dr. Death ”,“ Business Wars ”and“ The Shrink Next Door ”.

Amazon announced the purchase of Wondery, the podcast platform that contains some of the most popular programs in the world and was founded by Argentine Hernán López.

According to reports, the e-commerce company announced that they had signed the agreement to acquire Wondery, which they defined as "a world-class podcast producer and creator that entertains and educates listeners." He also clarified that the negotiations are still ongoing.

Although Jeff Bezos' company did not disclose the price for which it is making the purchase, the podcast platform could sell for more than $ 300 million. Wondery, includes productions such as: " Dirty John", "Dr. Death ”,“ Business Wars ” and “ The Shrink Next Door ”.

Wondery has 20 million unique monthly listeners, according to Variety reports.

Amazon Music entered the podcast market in September 2020 and with this purchase the company plans to expand, expand its offering and growth in this sector.

