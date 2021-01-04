Bitcoin

Bitcoin Plummets after Surpassing $ 34,000 per Unit

After a long winning streak, this is the biggest daily drop for the volatile cryptocurrency since March 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bitcoin Plummets after Surpassing $ 34,000 per Unit
Image credit: peshkov | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

One day after surpassing $ 34,000 per unit and hitting a new all-time high, Bitcoin (BTC) had its biggest daily drop since last March. This Monday, the cryptocurrency registered a 17% crash, reaching a price below 30 thousand dollars.

In the early hours of January 3, Bitcoin reached a price of $ 34,544.94 , according to CoinDesk . However, it could not stay there for long.

In the early hours of Monday, January 4, around 4:30 a.m. (GMT-6), Bitcoin fell to around $ 28,700 per unit, according to data from CoinMarketCap .

Fortunately, the same volatility that brought her down in a matter of hours also helped her rebound. Just 5 hours later, the cryptocurrency was trading at around $ 32,100 again. Since then and until now, the price of BTC has remained fluctuating. While it hasn't returned to $ 34,000, it hasn't dropped below $ 30,000 either.

Faced with these variations, the official Bitcoin account on Twitter published a message to reassure investors.

“It is not a race. It is not a bubble. It is a Bitcoin chain reaction that spreads like a fire in cyberspace, ” reads a tweet next to a short video of a Bitcoin symbol in flames.

 

 

At the beginning of 2020, Bitcoin had an average price of $ 7,300 and closed the year at more than $ 29,000. That means an approximate growth of 300% in the last 12 months. As of early December alone, the cryptocurrency was worth about $ 19,000, representing a 53% increase in one month. Then, in the early days of 2021, it skyrocketed above $ 30,000 and within hours it surpassed $ 32,000 .

According to Adrian Lowcock, director of personal investments at Willis Owen Ltd. , Monday's losses are "a reminder that this is a relatively new, highly volatile asset that has not yet found its place in the market," he said. for Bloomberg. The expert says that bitcoin has yet to overcome "many major hurdles" to become "a useful primary asset."

The potential of this cryptocurrency has led to quick profits, while the expectations that it will become a conventional payment method have made it an object of desire for large investors.

 

Will Bitcoin keep rising?

According to the most recent report by Glassnode , a company that analyzes the behavior of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has a promising future thanks to the few units available in the market.

Only 22% of the Bitcoins in existence would actually be part of the market. Meanwhile, a larger number of large investors acquire the cryptocurrency as a store of value, the firm notes. In his calculations, those constantly moving BTCs are just 4.8 of the more than 18.5 million in existence.

The researchers identified that the amount of Bitcoins in motion has been decreasing in recent months. There are fewer and fewer entities willing to sell their Bitcoins. "This indicates that the current bull market is driven by the staggering amount of illiquidity," the report notes.

Therefore, the research concludes that the shortage of BTC in the market augurs a future upward in the price of the cryptocurrency. In other words, the lower the supply of units circulating, the more expensive it is to obtain them.

Now it only remains to carefully follow the fluctuations of Bitcoin to know if it will continue to be a good investment.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Record in a matter of hours! Bitcoin price exceeds $ 31,000

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is unstoppable! It reached $ 28,900 per unit and will continue to rise according to experts

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Keeps Rising! It Exceeded $ 23,000 and This Is the Coinbase CEO's Advice for Investing in Cryptocurrencies