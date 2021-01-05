Despite the pandemic, there were tourist destinations in Mexico that managed to maintain the connection with their audiences

January 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit in Mexico and around the world. However, according to a tourism study carried out by the consulting firm LLYC México , there were destinations that found a way to reinvent themselves and maintain the connection with their audiences through social networks.

And, according to the results, the destinations that had the most relevance through the digital conversation were Acapulco, Cancun, CDMX, Los Cabos, Oaxaca, and Vallarta . This has been achieved in part, thanks to the fact that “conversation peaks derived from paid advertising have been generated”.

The study was based on an analysis of the digital conversations in Spanish that have taken place around tourism in Mexico during the pandemic. The period covered was between the months of February and October of this 2020. What was considered was the public data from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube (320,000 messages belonging to 98,052 accounts were analyzed).

Subsequently, said data was processed through Artificial Intelligence and Big Data techniques, generating an orderly and efficient mapping of

• Communication networks in general

• Behavior and composition of the entities and communities in the conversation

• Main topics of conversation and related topics

Thanks to this map, it was possible to obtain various relevant data. Among them we have that the digital conversation is politicized, which is why hotel companies have focused their advertising efforts around less politicized networks such as Instagram and YouTube.

Likewise, it was concluded that artists, executives and journalists are those who have the greatest influence on the subject of tourism and that, among the destinations that have managed to generate the greatest number of messages and interactions are Cancun, Vallarta, Los Cabos, Oaxaca, CDMX and Acapulco.

On the other hand, the consultant also mentioned that the first step to continue with the development of strategic planning is to "listen and analyze the relevant actors and communities, while knowing and understanding the evolution, trends of conversation and opinion public ”; so this study can be of great help to the sector.