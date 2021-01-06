healthtech

Shape The Future Of Healthcare: Join the BOLT Healthtech Hackathon In Dubai On January 29-30, 2021

The two-day BOLT Healthtech Hackathon will culminate in an AED5,000 cash award given to this best solution. 
Image credit: Shutterstock

Running from January 29-30, 2021, the BOLT Health Tech Hackathon happening at WeWork Dubai aims to gather participants with diverse perspectives -including students, designers, entrepreneurs, and healthcare professionals- in order to enable them to collaborate on solutions to pressing problems in the region's healthcare sector. 

The two-day hackathon will culminate in declaring a winner with an AED5,000 cash award given to this best solution. The intense, creativity-filled event will be held at WeWork Dubai on January 29-30, 2021. To register for the event, please follow this link.  

