New Releases

Product revews of Documents To Go from DataViz, PhotoGenetics 2.0 from Qbeo and iVista 3.0 personal webcasting software
This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

Take it with you: Version 3.0 of Documents To Go from DataViz allows you to view and edit your spreadsheet and word processing documents on any handheld device that runs the Palm operating system. The Standard Edition starts at $29.95 for a single-user version and goes up to $540 for a 30-user version. The Professional Edition starts at $49.95 and goes up to $900.

Picture perfect: Want quality imaging software without paying for all the extras? PhotoGenetics 2.0 from Qbeo offers basic image-editing tools designed to improve the quality of your digital photos and images. The $29.95 application is available for download at www.qbeo.com.

Say cheese: Streaming video is getting easier. Inetcam's new iVista 3.0 personal webcasting software makes it possible for anyone with a Windows-based PC and camera to stream live video over the Net. And it doesn't require any plug-ins or software downloads by your viewer. Prices range from $14.99 to $99.99, depending on which features (audio, screen capture, multicamera viewing and more) you select.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts..

 

