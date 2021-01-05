Environment

These Two Companies are Going to Build the World's Largest Insect-Based Protein Farm

This emerging industry has the potential to play an essential role within the global agricultural sector.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Two Companies are Going to Build the World's Largest Insect-Based Protein Farm
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a US company food processor and InnovaFeed is a native company in France dedicated to producing food intended for animals, both plan to build this 2021 in Decatur, Illinois what a production farm catalogaría of world's largest insect-based protein.

The partnership between ADM , a giant, and the startup InnovaFeed equates to a vote of confidence in a nascent industry that could one day play a representative role in the agricultural sector around the world.

The two companies want to produce billions of insects called ' black soldier fly' (hermetia illucens), their larvae have the capacity to consume gigantic amounts of organic material such as manure and food waste, later transform them into proteins with many nutrients and therefore, they have the option of being sold as animal feed.

What is the environmental benefit?

The main advantage of this type of large-scale cultivation of this insect is that the larvae have the possibility of devouring everything , this includes non-compostable waste , which represents a significant decrease in the carbon footprint created by the rearing of agricultural species , such as cows, sheep, chickens and pigs, whose amounts of corn and soybeans are required to feed.

That said, the agreement between the North American company and the French start-up would help them to position themselves in the market for food of sustainable origin, at a time when the environmental awareness of users is increasing.

Notably, great potential is seen as the demand for sustainably sourced food continues to grow. More than half of American consumers say they want sustainable food , according to a 2019 survey by the International Council for Food Information , a nonprofit organization. Three in five people in the UK are willing to pay more for eco-friendly food options, according to a survey of 1,000 people by professional services company Gutteridge Haskins & Davey (GHD).

The success of meat companies of vegetable origin has raised hopes of reducing the carbon footprint of the agricultural sector.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Environment

The Company That Created Robot Pizza Trucks Is Now Pushing to Solve the Global Issue of Plastic Pollution

Environment

Digital Music May Not Have Saved the Environment After All

Environment

Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)