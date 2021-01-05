Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Was the Millionaire Who Made the Largest Charitable Donation of 2020

We had probably forgotten, but at the beginning of last year the owner of Amazon allocated 10 billion dollars to the fight against climate change.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jeff Bezos Was the Millionaire Who Made the Largest Charitable Donation of 2020
Image credit: Brent Lewis | Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The trade journal Chronicle of Philanthropy placed Bezos at the top of its list of the largest individual charitable donations of 2020.
  • Nike CEO Phil Knight and his wife Penny were second and third.

In February 2020, Jeff Bezos , owner of Amazon , announced through his Instagram account that he would launch a fund to support scientific projects, activists and NGOs in the fight against climate change.

The Bezos Earth Fund would consist of 10 billion dollars to carry out this task. In this way, the specialized magazine Chronicle of Philanthropy placed Bezos at the top of its list of the largest individual charitable donations of 2020.

According to the publication, so far the Bezos Earth Fund has donated a total of 790 million dollars to 16 organizations that participate in the defense of the environment.

Nike CEO Phil Knight and his wife Penny were second and third on this list, together they donated more than $ 900 million to the Knight Foundation and $ 300 million to the University of Oregon.

Fred Kummer, founder of the HBE Corporation construction company, and his wife June also ranked third with a $ 300 million donation to create a foundation to support the science and technology programs of the University of Missouri.

Fourth place was taken by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan with a donation of $ 250 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life , which helped oversee the security of the US elections.

The fifth position was occupied by Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot , a person who donated 200 million dollars for the construction of a new hospital, through his Children's Healthcare of Atlanta foundation.

Also on the list were Stephen Ross, David Roux and his wife Barbara, George and Renee Karfunkel, Bernard Marcus, Charles Schwab and his wife Helen.

MacKenzie Scott and Jack Dorsey / Image: ORG CARSTENSEN / dpa / AFP / Getty Images via BI & Drew Angerer / Getty Images via BI

And while MacKenzie Scott , the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, and Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter , made large donations last year, they weren't included in the list because their individual donations weren't big enough.

It is important to mention that without the contribution of Bezos, the total of the 10 largest charitable donations of 2020 was 2.6 billion dollars. According to the magazine, this figure was the lowest amount since 2011.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos

See why Jeff Bezos will increase his fortune thanks to the arrival of Airbnb to Wall Street

Jeff Bezos

They Asked Jeff Bezos to Help Rescue Stranded Sailors

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Combat Climate Change