Google Cloud Appoints Karan Bajwa As APAC Head

January 6, 2021

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced the promotion of Karan Bajwa as its new leader for Asia-Pacific. He, at present, leads Google Cloud in India.

According to a statement released, Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace from 5 January, 2021.

He will continue to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is prearranged. He will report to Google Cloud president of sales Rob Enslin.

He succeeded Rick Harshman who left the establishment for a new opportunity, it added.

“Since Karan joined us in March 2020, Google Cloud in India has grown from strength to strength. He's advanced the digital transformation journeys of many large Indian organizations across industries and successfully expanded our partner community," Enslin remarked, in a statement.

Enslin further shared that Bajwa brings management and sales experience with him to this regional role and the organization is thrilled to have him at the helm of the APAC business.

“With the disruptions of 2020 behind us, a true test of 2021 will be how companies re-platform and build on the cloud not only for resilience but agility and innovation, and I'm excited for the opportunity to lead Google Cloud's business in APAC to maximize this next phase of growth,” Bajwa said.

Google Cloud is on a strong growth trajectory within Asia-Pacific and counts Wipro, ANZ Bank, Lendlease, Samsung Electronics, Optus, Sharechat, L&T Finance, Foxconn, Tech Mahindra, Kia Motors, Go-JEK, and XL Axiata Tokopedia, among its customers.

The giant also continues to advance in technological communications in the region has launched its GCP regions in Jakarta and Seoul last year, with further intended development to Delhi and Melbourne in 2021.