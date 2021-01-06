Facebook

Goodbye to 'like'? Facebook removes the button on public pages

Your pages will only show followers and will have a dedicated "News Feed" for users to join conversations.
Goodbye to 'like'? Facebook removes the button on public pages
Image credit: Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Facebook announced the removal of the "Like" button from its redesigned public pages that use artists, public figures and brands.

This Wednesday the social networking company indicated in a post on its blog that its pages will only show followers and will have a dedicated "News Feed" so that users can join conversations, interact with their contacts and link with other users.

Image: Facebook

"We're removing 'Likes' to focus on followers and simplify the way people connect to their favorite pages," Facebook said of the redesign.

