This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

3-D In A Flash: Want to show your products on your Web site in a new and exciting way? Check out Viewpoint, a company that offers compelling technology that will showcase your product on the Web in 3-D. Shoppers can zoom objects in and out, turn them around and instantly change colors without leaving the Web page they're shopping on. To display Viewpoint content from a Web site, publishers of sites with more than 100,000 unique monthly visitors must purchase a broadcast key, which provides unlimited usage for 12 months. Prices vary; sites with fewer than 100,000 unique monthly visitors can get a trial key to broadcast Viewpoint content free for six months.

Wish List: To add gift functionality to your site, check out WishClick 3.0. It lets visitors create a wish list, which they can then use to shop anywhere on the Net, and also provides gift-giving ideas. WishClick also lets you track the needs and trends of your consumer market, such as price points, products, timing and relevance of product purchases. Gift Center 2.0, an e-card engine/address book that's included, sends out gift reminders to enhance the online shopping experience. For information, visit www.wishclick.com.

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net.

