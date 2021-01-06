Saving

This is the best foreign currency to keep your savings safe in 2021

Dollars, euros or yen? Know which is the most reliable currency to preserve the value of your money or increase it, according to analyst Mijaíl Zéltser.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This is the best foreign currency to keep your savings safe in 2021
Image credit: Unsplash.com

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
home
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Making the decision to save (and doing so) is just the first step. It is important to have a strategy so that our money does not lose value while it is stored. One of the most helpful is to put savings in a stronger currency with less risk of devaluation.

For example, if you have your 'guardadito' in Mexican pesos, you may want to change them to a foreign currency such as the dollar, the euro or the yen.

According to analyst Mijaíl Zéltser, the best currency to maintain our savings in 2021 will be the euro.

The expert predicts that the European economy "will outperform the recovery of the United States" , while the fiscal programs of the United States "will exert a devaluation pressure" on the dollar. In addition, it projects a strengthening of the euro during the first half of the year to cost 1.3 dollars (about 26 Mexican pesos).

"This suggests that it may be preferable to keep a part of the funds in foreign currency in euros ," the analyst told RIA Novosti.

Be careful, the euro is not infallible

Despite Zéltser's optimism about the euro, economist Vladislav Guinkó, a professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, has reservations.

Guinkó warns that the eurozone still has problems in the banking sector "that arose even before the coronavirus pandemic ." These are derived from a level of public debt "significantly overburdened" , he explained to RT.

"The problem with the euro is that we cannot know how many euros will be printed, and this naturally plays an important role in any case with any product," said the economist.

In his opinion, it is not yet possible to assess the consequences of the pandemic for the countries of the region. "If a total blockade is reintroduced in several countries of the eurozone, this, of course, will have a very strong impact on the outlook for the euro," emphasizes the expert.

Therefore, the economist concludes that if the economy is closed and the European Central Bank “constantly prints money” , this will not lead “to anything good” .

Beyond the euro

While the currency of the European Union may be the safest bet, it is not the only one. According to Mikhail Zéltser, among the reserve currencies there are two that have medium-term potential: the yuan (China) and the yen (Japan).

The analyst affirms that it may also be convenient to put our savings in the currencies of the BRICS countries. In particular, it bodes a good year for the rand (South Africa) and the rupee (India, Pakistan, Indonesia and others). The ruble (Russia) could strengthen if the price of oil remains stable and above 50 dollars per barrel of Brent, and the pressure of US and European sanctions eases.

"Next year, international financial institutions will give preference to the currencies of emerging economies, especially the Russian ruble, which they place in the first places in the ratings of investment attractiveness," concluded Zéltser.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Finance

How to be a hero with the super power to make a lot of money

Personal Finance

Some learnings that this bittersweet 2020 has left us

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Predicts What 2021 Will Be Like, Alerts Us to Our Immediate Future