IKEA creates cardboard PS5 and Xbox Series X models for its users to choose the right furniture

Buying the right size cabinet for your electronics can be difficult. However, IKEA has created cardboard PS5 and Xbox Series X so that its customers can choose furniture with ideal spaces for consoles.

The image of the fake devices was spread on Twitter and Reddit and user comments have been very positive about it, since it is no secret to anyone that the new generation of consoles are of a prominent size.

"Which IKEA storage unit will fit my absurdly large new game console?" Reads the side of the cardboard PS5 pictured.

Last year Xbox itself had released a full-scale buildable cardboard model of its new console so that everyone could have a replica.