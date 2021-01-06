IKEA creates cardboard PS5 and Xbox Series X models for its users to choose the right furniture
- The image of the fake devices was spread on Twitter and Reddit and user comments have been very positive about it.
Buying the right size cabinet for your electronics can be difficult. However, IKEA has created cardboard PS5 and Xbox Series X so that its customers can choose furniture with ideal spaces for consoles.
The image of the fake devices was spread on Twitter and Reddit and user comments have been very positive about it, since it is no secret to anyone that the new generation of consoles are of a prominent size.
Ikea has cardboard cutouts of and Xbox and PS5 so you can see how they'll fit in media centers. (From Imgur user JFP1) pic.twitter.com/QN1BAibbmW- Elyse Willems (@ElyseWillems) January 4, 2021
"Which IKEA storage unit will fit my absurdly large new game console?" Reads the side of the cardboard PS5 pictured.
Last year Xbox itself had released a full-scale buildable cardboard model of its new console so that everyone could have a replica.
Excited for your new Xbox Series S or X this November 10? We all are, which is why we created a recyclable replica to build.- Xbox (@Xbox) September 18, 2020
Sure, it may not run games, but it's going to look pretty cool: https://t.co/tEzSy1gDEY pic.twitter.com/OHh4slItms