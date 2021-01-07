Vanity Wagon Raises $200,000 In Seed Round Led By Agility Venture Partners

January 7, 2021 3 min read

Delhi-based information-oriented clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon said on Wednesday to have raised $200,000 in a seed funding round led by Agility Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Alfa Ventures managing partner Dhianu Das and angel investor Sanjay Nagi.

The fresh funding will be used to strengthen their customer first technologies and increment the reach of the brand, and to fulfill a larger customer base.

The two-year-old startup has said to have been curating the best of clean beauty without compromising on efficiency and ensuring that the products are safe and cruelty-free.

“Vanity Wagon is a one-of-a-kind market for non-toxic beauty products, already making its mark in the clean beauty industry. Consumers today want clean alternatives for their beauty needs and with a lot of major brands emerging in this space, we look forward to building the future of clean-organic personal care products with Vanity Wagon,” remarked Dhianu Das, angel investor, while commenting on the fundraise.

The company further said that its priority is to advance its efforts to solidify its present position as the top clean beauty market in India.

According to a press release, the future of beauty in India lies with the clean beauty specialists such as the company itself, and with the tremendous growth fourfold, the startup has achieved in the two years since its inception in September 2018, this round will help the enterprise grow more rapidly.

“We have always believed in creating value for our consumers, and this has helped us carve out a special place in their minds. Having grown faster than the sector growth in the last two years, this was an ideal time for us to take the next leap. With the help of our investors, especially veteran Mr. Dhianu Das, we aim at capturing a sizeable quantum of the market in the next two years,” added Prateek Ruhail, chief executive officer, Vanity Wagon, in the statement.

The platform claims to bring only toxin-free and natural beauty products to its consumers and the startup further maintains that prior to onboarding any brand with them, they always check whether the brand is certified-cruelty-free by PETA and safe-to-use by ECOCERT among other recognized institutions.

The seed round was coordinated by Fundvice, acting as an accelerator to Vanity Wagon.

With a remarkable growth in the clean beauty industry of over 50 per cent year-on-year over the last three years and with brands such as Mamaearth, The Moms Co, and ARATA strengthening their hold on the market, investors found it ideal now to back a clean beauty market, said the statement.