Elon Musk

Elon Musk Surpasses Amazon's Bezos as the World's Richest Person

Bloomberg reports that the Tesla president's net worth grew to more than $ 188.5 billion, about $1.5 billion more than Bezos'.
Elon Musk Surpasses Amazon's Bezos as the World's Richest Person
Image credit: Maja Hitij | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Billionaire Elon Musk is already the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos , according to the Bloomberg wealth index.

According to the report, the Tesla chairman's net worth grew to more than $ 188.5 billion, about $ 1.5 billion more than Bezos'.

Musk surpassed the CEO of Amazon thanks to a growth of 150 billion dollars in his wealth in 2020 alone and a rise of 4.8% in the prices of Tesla shares this Thursday, January 7.

According to the Bloomberg index, Bezos had been the richest person in the world since October 2017, but the last year has been phenomenal for Musk after the electric carmaker's entry into the S & P500 index of the New York Stock Exchange.

 

