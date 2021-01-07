Marcus Rashford Is the Most Valuable Soccer Player in the World

January 7, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



It is estimated that Marcus Rashford is priced at a value of 165 million euros , which places him ahead of other soccer players.

Image: Marcus Rashford - Depositphotos.com

In second place we can find the Norwegian Erling Haaland , who works as a forward for Borussia Dortmund - in the German Bundesliga - and for the Norwegian national team. It is estimated to have a value of 152 million euros.

That said, there are other more expensive players, such as defender Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (defender in Bayern Munich) and Rúben Dias (Manchester City FC), according to said center specialized in data and statistics of analysis.

In addition, the maximum values that are considered for midfielders and goalkeepers were registered for Bruno Fernandes , whose player belongs to Manchester United FC for an estimated 151 million euros, in the same way we can find in the list Ederson Moraes, who is part of the Manchester City FC for an amount of 80 million euros.

Image: CIES Football Observatory

Where were the famous Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The famous soccer player belonging to the Barcelona team, Lionel Messi, was placed at number 97 , with an estimated cost of 54 million euros. In addition, Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo took the 131st place with a value of seven million less than the aforementioned, giving a result of 47 million euros. According to the CIES , the values were determined by means of an algorithm , which among other articles, takes into account the age of the soccer player - between 33 and 35 years old - and is subtracted from their agreement.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have earned the place of the two best players today, this due to their goals and achievements that have represented their trajectory in the world of football, although they do not appear even in the top 10 of this ranking, To review its values, we must position ourselves from the Top 100 onwards.

