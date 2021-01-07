Cinépolis

Cinépolis owes more than 27 billion pesos and seeks to restructure its debt

The Mexican cinema chain will negotiate payment options with BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Bancomext, among others.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cinépolis owes more than 27 billion pesos and seeks to restructure its debt
Image credit: Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 was entertainment, especially movie theaters. With a debt of more than 1,350 million dollars, Cinépólis is seeking a bank restructuring agreement.

The largest chain of cinemas in the country accumulates a debt of more than a billion dollars in credits. This as reported to Bloomberg by sources close to the negotiations, who requested anonymity because the details are private.

Cinépolis hired financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard to initiate discussions with creditor banks. These include BBVA , HSBC , Santander and the National Foreign Trade Bank (Bancomext) , the sources said.

For their part, the banks chose FTI Consulting as their advisor in the talks, which began in early December.

This is how Cinépolis's debt is composed

The debt includes a loan of 382 million dollars (7.5 billion Mexican pesos), which expires in 2023. To this is added a revolving loan of 200 million dollars (4 billion MXN) maturing in 2024. In addition, they obtained a fixed-term loan of MXN 9,750 million maturing in 2026.

To these credits are added obligations related to operations in India, Brazil and the Middle East. In total, the talks cover $ 1.35 billion (about MXN 27 billion) of debt in at least 17 banks, one of the informants revealed.

Founded in Morelia, Michoacán, Alejandro Ramírez's company has 862 complexes in 17 countries such as the United States, Spain, India and Brazil . Only in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, which remain at a red light from December 19 until next January 10, the company maintains 111 closed complexes.

The beginning of the application of vaccines in different countries, including Mexico, makes banks more willing to help companies like Cinépolis survive, explains Bloomberg.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Predictions

What Will Happen In 2021? Here's What People In 1921 Predicted

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Predicts What 2021 Will Be Like, Alerts Us to Our Immediate Future

Recovery

Second Coronavirus Stimulus Check: How to Check the Status